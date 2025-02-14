Mass firings of federal workers begin as Trump and Musk purge U.S. government

[ Source : Reuters ]

Mass firings at multiple U.S. government agencies have begun as President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk accelerate their purge of America’s federal bureaucracy.

Termination emails have been sent in the past 48 hours to scores of government workers, mostly recently hired employees still on probation, at the Education Department, the Small Business Administration, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the General Services Administration.

Letters sent to at least 45 probationers at the SBA state that the Agency finds them not fit for continued employment because their ability, knowledge and skills do not fit the current needs.

It further states that their performance has not been adequate to justify further employment with the Agency.

Letters to at least 160 recent hires at the Education Department, also seen by Reuters, told them that their continued employment “will not be in the public interest.”