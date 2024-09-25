Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Beirut, vows more airstrikes

[Source: Reuters]

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut killed a senior Hezbollah commander on Tuesday, in a fresh blow to the Lebanese militant group, as cross-border rocket attacks by both sides increased fears of a full-fledged war in the Middle East.

Israel’s military said the airstrike on the Lebanese capital killed Ibrahim Qubaisi, who it said was the commander of Hezbollah’s missile and rocket force. Two security sources in Lebanon described him as a leading figure in the Iran-backed group’s rocket division.

Israel’s military later said the airforce also conducted “extensive strikes” on Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities and dozens of launchers that were aimed at Israeli territory.

Israel’s new offensive against Hezbollah has stoked fears that nearly a year of conflict between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza will explode and destabilise the oil-producing Middle East.

Israel is shifting its focus from Gaza to the northern frontier, where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas, which is also backed by Iran.

Israel has made a war priority of securing its northern border and allowing for the return of displaced residents. This has set the stage for a long conflict, while Hezbollah has said it will not back down until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Lebanese citizens to escape the grip of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli military said it found ammunition in Lebanese people’s homes. Israel has accused Hezbollah of hiding its weapons in homes and villages in Lebanon, allegations the Lebanese group denies.