World

Iranian and Hezbollah commanders help direct Houthi attacks in Yemen

Reuters

January 21, 2024 9:26 am

[Source: Reuters]

Commanders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group are on the ground in Yemen helping to direct and oversee Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, four regional and two Iranian sources told Reuters.

Iran – which has armed, trained and funded the Houthis – stepped up its weapons supplies to the militia in the wake of the war in Gaza, which erupted after Iranian-backed militants Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, the four regional sources said.

Tehran has provided advanced drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, precision-strike ballistic missiles and medium-range missiles to the Houthis, who started targeting commercial vessels in November in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, the sources said.

Article continues after advertisement

IRGC commanders and advisers are also providing know-how, data and intelligence support to determine which of the dozens of vessels travelling through the Red Sea each day are destined for Israel and constitute Houthi targets, all the sources said.

Washington said last month that Iran was deeply involved in planning operations against shipping in the Red Sea and that its intelligence was critical to enable the Houthis to target ships.

In response to a request for comment for this story, the White House pointed to its previous public comments about how Iran has been supporting the Houthis.

In his weekly news conferences, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has repeatedly denied Tehran is involved in the Red Sea attacks by the Houthis. The IRGC public relations office did not respond to request for comment.

Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam denied any Iranian or Hezbollah involvement in helping to direct the Red Sea attacks. A Hezbollah spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The Houthis, who emerged in the 1980s as an armed group in opposition to Saudi Arabia’s Sunni religious influence in Yemen, say they are supporting Hamas by striking commercial ships they say are either linked to Israel or are heading to Israeli ports.

Their attacks have affected global shipping between Asia and Europe through the Bab al-Mandab strait off Yemen. That has triggered U.S. and British air strikes on Houthi targets in the country, opening a new theatre of conflict linked to the war in Gaza.

The Gaza conflict has also sparked clashes between Israel and Hezbollah militants along the Lebanese border, as well as attacks by Iran-linked groups on U.S. targets in Iraq and Syria.

“The Revolutionary Guards have been helping the Houthis with military training (on advanced weapons),” an Iranian insider told Reuters. “A group of Houthi fighters were in Iran last month and were trained in an IRGC base in central Iran to get familiar with the new technology and the use of missiles.”

The person said Iranian commanders had travelled to Yemen as well and set up a command centre in the capital Sanaa for the Red Sea attacks which is being run by the senior IRGC commander responsible for Yemen.

The Red Sea attacks fit in with Iran’s strategy of expanding and mobilising its regional Shi’ite network of armed militias to project its influence and show its ability to threaten maritime security in the region and beyond, two analysts said.

They said Tehran wanted to show that the Gaza war could be too costly for the West if it drags on – and could have catastrophic consequences in the region as things escalate.

“The Houthis are not acting independently,” said Abdulaziz al-Sager, director of the Gulf Research Center think-tank, who based his conclusion on a close analysis of the capabilities of the group, which has an estimated 20,000 fighters.

“The Houthis, with their personnel, expertise and capabilities are not that advanced. Dozens of vessels cross through Bab al-Mandab daily, the Houthis don’t have the means, resources, knowledge or satellite information to find the specific target and attack,” he said.

White House national security spokeswoman Adrienne Watson also said last month that Iranian-provided tactical intelligence had been critical in enabling the Houthis to target ships.

According to two former Yemeni army sources, there is a clear presence of IRGC and Hezbollah members in Yemen. They are responsible for supervising military operations, training and reassembling missiles smuggled into Yemen as separate pieces, the two people said.

Abdulghani Al-Iryani, a senior researcher at the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies, an independent think-tank, said: “It is clearly the case that the Iranians are helping identify the target and the destination. There is no local Houthi capacity to do that.”

One senior regional source who follows Iran and who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “The political decision is in Tehran, the management is Hezbollah, and the location is the Houthis in Yemen.”

Houthi spokesperson Abdulsalam said the group’s aim was to target Israeli ships heading to Israel without causing any human or significant material losses. U.S. and British strikes on Yemen would not force them to back down, he said.

“We don’t deny that we have a relationship with Iran and that we have benefited from the Iranian experience in training and military manufacturing and capabilities but the decision taken by Yemen is an independent one that has nothing to do with any other party,” he said.

But a security official close to Iran said: “The Houthis have drones, missiles and everything needed for their fight against Israel but they needed guidance and advice on shipping routes and ships, so it has been provided to them by Iran.”

When asked what kind of advice Tehran offered, he said it was similar to the advisory role taken by Iran in Syria, ranging from training to overseeing operations when needed.

“A group of Iranian Guards members are in Sanaa now to help the operations,” the security official said.

Iran sent hundreds of Revolutionary Guards to Syria, alongside thousands of Hezbollah fighters, to help train and organise Shi’ite militia fighters from Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan to prevent the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad during the Sunni-led insurgency that erupted in 2011.

Washington and Gulf Arab states have repeatedly accused Iran of arming, training and financing the Houthis, who follow an offshoot of Shi’ite Islam and are aligned with Tehran as part of its anti-Western, anti-Israel “Axis of Resistance” alongside Lebanon’s Hezbollah and groups in Syria and Iraq.

While Iran has denied having any direct role in the Red Sea attacks, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has praised the Houthis, whose Zaidi sect is an offshoot of Shi’ism, saying he hoped their strikes would last “until victory”.

A leader within the coalition of pro-Iranian groups denied there were any commanders from the IRGC or Hezbollah on the ground in Yemen right now.

He said a team of Iranian and Hezbollah military experts had gone to Yemen earlier in its civil war to train, equip and build the manufacturing military capability of the Houthis.

“They came and helped the Houthis and left, just as they did with Hezbollah and Hamas,” he said, adding that the military capabilities of the Houthis should not be underestimated.

The person said the Houthis knew the terrain and the sea well and already had the systems in place for attacking ships, including high-precision equipment from Iran.

During the chaotic years after the 2011 Arab Spring uprising in Yemen, the Houthis tightened their grip on the country’s north and seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, pushing a Saudi-led coalition to intervene militarily months later.

When Hamas attacked Israel, Iran had little choice but to demonstrate support for the Palestinian group after years of anti-Israel rhetoric but was worried that using Hezbollah would trigger massive Israeli retaliation, analysts said.

Iryani at the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies said a major war between Israel and Hezbollah would be disastrous for Lebanon – and endanger the future of the group that has become the most important in Iran’s “Axis of Resistance”.

By contrast, the Houthis were in a unique strategic position to have a huge impact by disrupting global maritime activity with little effort, he said.

 

My loyalty lies with Rabuka: Kamikamica

Council stresses on importance of comparative shopping

Real estate agents applaud regulation reversal

Empowering youth action through collaboration

Change of PM part of proposal to SODELPA board management

SODELPA yet to receive formal letter on Radrodro

NDMO monitors landslide in Samabula

Enrollment for Year 13 commences

Minister emphasizes on employer-employee relations

Minister advocates for Agricultural Reforms and Diversification

Stabbing victim passes away

Iranian and Hezbollah commanders help direct Houthi attacks in Yemen

Rere selected for national duties

King determined to make Fiji proud in Hockey World Cup

Arsenal get back on track with 5-0 thrashing of Palace

'Big Dog' Toney back with a bang as Brentford beat Forest 3-2

Rere expected to make Perth trip

Fiji Babaas downs Saunaka in final

Dominion Brothers outclass Fiji U-20

Ethnic killings in one Sudan city left up to 15,000 dead

Matakesi edges Mt Masada in women's final

Baldwin charged for second time in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

New cap to be named for Perth 7s

Car Show aims to raise funds

I want to inspire other women: Delai

Western Australia in 'extreme' heat wave

Fiji Babaas- Saunaka final

Schwarzenegger’s undeclared watch fetches $294K at climate auction

Russian oil depot on fire after attempted Ukrainian drone attack

Vasu leaves SODELPA meeting venue

Mt Masada, Matakesi setup final showdown

Biden says Netanyahu not opposed to all two-state solutions for Palestinians

SODELPA Working Committee Meeting underway

Players responding well to grueling games: Gollings

Police officer released over alleged drug stealing

Naitasi hopes to make Olympics cut

Nabavatu villagers embark on new journey

Egypt's Salah ruled out

Police look for missing friends

Kava vendors faces surge in competition

Fiji and India aim for stronger tourism cooperation

Prince Harry withdraws libel claim against British tabloid

Key Israeli war leader challenges Netanyahu over Gaza strategy

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus says she suffered ‘severe stroke’

CC7s a learning curve for USA Falcons

SODELPA questions Radrodro's dismissal

Ba Football hopeful for CVC

Judge grants leave for judicial review

Fiji winless at Pacific Cup

TLTB owed $27 million in rent arrears

Embracing mother tongue in music

Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over Hong Kong

Pacific Energy defends legality of fuel tanker berths

New winner for Coral Coast 7s

PM dismisses Radrodro

Ecuador security forces launch major prison operation

Development of jurisprudence needed

Government clarifies stance on casino

Fiji Babaas- Army showdown

Singh to help address farmers concerns

PRB to provide financial training to tenants

Taekwondo to train for Olympic Qualifiers

Pope Francis says sexual pleasure is 'a gift from God'

Smith ready for World Cup

Shawn Barber dies at age 29

Zach Johnson fires 62, leads American Express

Moses Wood's buzzer-beating trey lifts Washington

Saunaka lights up CC 7s beating Fiji Babaas

Police officer remains in custody over alleged drug stealing

American Moon mission destroyed over Pacific Ocean

Immigration Office set to move

Central Division affected by power outage

Groundbreaking ceremony marks hopeful reset for Nabavatu villagers

Government welcomes new intra-pacific cables

Devo Babas upset NZ Development

'Lack of urgency' led to failed response to Uvalde shooting

All Stars knocked out of Cup contention

US strikes on Houthis in Yemen have not stopped Red Sea attacks

Public assured that recent drug seizure under strict security

BOP to work with Women’s Ministry

CC7s defending champions begin well

Fiji and China formalize agreement for feasibility study

More new faces in DFPL this year

Joe Schmidt announced as new Wallabies head coach

All Blacks set for scorcher in Perth

The law safeguards societal ideals: Tikoduadua

Post Malone, Andra Day, Reba McEntire announced as Super Bowl pre-game performers

Egypt face anxious wait over Salah injury

Atletico wins against Real Madrid

Record-breaking tourist numbers fuel optimism

Fiji prioritizes strengthening trade ties

Family support shapes Osborne’s career

Israeli troops push deep into Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis

Madonna sued for starting recent Brooklyn concert hours late

 At least 10 schoolchildren dead after vessel capsized

Man arrested for allegedly stoning Police Station

Mt Masada to face Amazons

Gomez and Henrie to reprise ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Netanyahu publicly rejects US push for Palestinian state

Mt Masada storm into quarterfinals

Visitor arrival inches close to a million

Rabuka meets EU Ambassador to the Pacific

Ravuka Sharks hunt for experience

FRA to carry out height restriction works

Head of Russian region denounces 'traitors' after rare protest

Pakistan fires retaliatory strike at Iran, stoking regional tension

NATO to hold biggest drills since Cold War with 90,000 troops

Door always open for selection: Gollings

FNU paper sparks discussion about employers levy

Kamikamica criticizes Sayed-Khaiyum's economic claims

Torooti eyes Fijiana 7s comeback

Upsets at the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s

Families urged to prioritize children’s wellbeing

Fiji Hockey grateful for assistance

Traffic congestion an issue for the Sugar City

Gold for Fiji Rugby Deaf men's

Qoro eyes overseas league club

Closing care gap for cancer patients is vital : Chan

Google Maps and other apps asked to restrict route options during Paris Games

Medvedev caps off day of great escapes, Rybakina out after tiebreak drama

Nalumisa clarifies administrator’s appointment criteria

Second Warriors' game postponed after death of assistant coach Milojevic

Spate of residential fires leaves 24 homeless

Shelter Cluster strengthens foundation for future disaster response

Strengthening collaboration on gender equality and the SDGs

Blinken grounded in Davos as plane has 'critical failure'

US in new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

Fiji Babaas overcome gritty Tabadamu

Police say group sold psychoactive drugs to members

Norton cherishes first visit to Fiji

Only one confirmed transfer so far: Yusuf

Lakers overcome triple-double from Mavs' Luka Doncic

World number one Swiatek survives huge Collins scare

Minister denies David Group claims

Third loss for women's cricket

Raiwaqa shows prevalence of LTD

Hockey presents i-Tatau to Head of State

Nawi Island establishes additional port of entry

Nabouwalu township dream starts to take shape

Ministry focuses on economic diversification

Hard work pays off for Year 12 students

Houthis hit US-owned ship after 'terror' designation

Nadi officer yet to be charged

Cattle sale price to increase

WAF CEO visits Tabia residents

Kate in hospital after surgery as King to get prostate treatment

Coolidge joins NZ-shot Minecraft movie with Momoa

Flight returns to Japan after ‘drunk’ man bites crew member

Trump looks on as E Jean Carroll testifies he shattered her reputation

1200 NCD cases merely represent a larger issue

Second half dominance saves Fiji Babaas

FICAC confirms investigation against Sayed-Khaiyum

Ba Originals relish Coral Coast 7s outing

Alleged murder case transferred to High Court

Sukuna park to reopen in March

All Stars goes down in opener

National Hockey teams to take one game at a time

PRB to manage Lagilagi Housing project

Everton beat Palace to reach FA Cup fourth round, Forest edge Blackpool

Casinos could boost security measures: Singh

Tottenham's Reguilon joins Brentford on loan

Iran admits carrying out deadly strike on Pakistan territory

Police officer to appear in court over alleged drug stealing

Dr. Tudravu eyes PS role

Israel accused of targeting civilians in deadly attack

Cabinet approves review of Veterinary Surgeons Act

Real estate agent regulations to undergo amendments

Outstanding lease to be cleared

Germans protest nationwide after far-right meeting

Grabbing $300 billion of Russian assets is no panacea

Coral Coast tournament heartbeat of 7s

Qoliqoli owners claim illegal operation by Pacific Energy

Toughest tourney outside World Series: Bowen

74 percent pass rate for Year 12 recorded

Silktails to build fan base this season

HEC Fiji seeks to align education with industry needs

Fiji notes increase in rice import cost

Khan to coach Blues for CVC

Odisha FC make short work of Inter Kashi to pocket full points

Policy for safe work environment endorsed

Facilitating investments critical: Ali

Afif shines again as Qatar beat Tajikistan to move into Asian Cup knockouts

Say it to my face, Djokovic tells heckling fan

New Chaplin for Fiji Police Force

Sir Tietjens humbled by Walk of Fame induction

Faith-based organizations call for more research

Seahawks gunning for first Coral Coast 7s title

Boseiwaqa to prioritize finance management

Talanoa session held to tackle tourism challenges

China's population drops, recording low birth rate

Tough group for Fiji’s rep at OFC League

Former AG challenges government's debt reduction claims

Hockey receives essential kit from Vodafone

Bail granted for Totogo Police Station attacker

WWF Pacific calls for support during sea turtle nesting season

Two losses for Women's Cricket

Fiji eyes enhanced trade opportunities with US

Kidman lied about height to make it in Hollywood

Vanuatu thrash Fiji women in Pacific Cup

Tunabuna calls for collaborative effort to enhance food security