CAAF investigates plane incident in Gau

[Supplied]

The Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji will be investigating an incident involving a runway overrun at Gau Aerodrome this morning.

According to CAAF, the aircraft, a Britten Norman Islander (BN2A), landed beyond the designated landing area.

There were three passengers and two crew members on board who safely disembarked from the aircraft with no reported injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

Emergency response procedures were activated immediately upon notification of the incident.

CAAF is now working closely with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the scene.