Pacific Police Forces enhance skills at INTERPOL training

Eleven Pacific law enforcement agency representatives are attending the first in a series of trainings under the Interpol HQ Project Blue Pacific at the Nadi Police Station.

This project, supported by international partners, aims to establish a formal network in the region and utilize INTERPOL resources sustainably for increased information sharing.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says that since the launch of INTERPOL Project Blue Pacific, they have witnessed increased efforts to address evolving regional and domestic security threats in Fiji and the Pacific region.

Fong Chew states that Fiji is truly grateful and committed to supporting any collective moves to strengthen regional capabilities in responding to crime and security threats.

He says that the training focuses on enhancing the knowledge of INTERPOL policing capabilities for Pacific National Central Bureaus and effective presentation skills.

The Acting Police Commissioner adds that at the strategic level, they will formulate and conceptualize the implementation of the project, but it is the officers who operationalize the plans and documents.

Fong Chew acknowledged the executives of INTERPOL for supporting regional policing and law enforcement efforts in Fiji and the region.

The training participants are from Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Fiji.