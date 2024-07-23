Olympics come early for Team Fiji's youngest athlete

Anahira McCutcheon

While Sevuloni Mocenacagi has been trying for nine years to make the Olympic Games team, it’s a different story for swimmer Anahira McCutcheon.

She just represented Fiji at the Pacific Games last year and is now in Paris for her first Olympics at just 14 years of age.

McCutcheon is the youngest Team Fiji athlete at the games and to date is still finding it hard to believe that she made it.

‘I started swimming when I was 7 or 8 years old, I started swimming because my mom wanted me to start swimming with my brothers because they were swimmers and ever since then I kept on doing it and I never thought it was going to lead me to the Olympics that’s a bit crazy but I’m here’.

Before meeting world swimming stars at the Games, Anahira says she is getting to know some of our best 7s players.

Her dad also represented Fiji but he never made it to the Olympics.

‘It’s really cool being here and being able to represent my dad, my family and everything and to show them I’ve achieved what I’ve been wanting to do’.

The youngster will feature in the 50 meters freestyle event.