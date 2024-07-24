Tubuna highlights Fiji’s dedication to Pacific biodiversity

Assistant Minister to the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji is steadfast in its commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Net Zero Targets.

This was highlighted by Assistant Minister to the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, during the “Big Thinkers: Pacific Ocean Talanoa” yesterday.

Tubuna says that with this commitment comes the responsibility of recognizing the biodiversity of the Pacific Ocean.

He says that the talanoa aims to build a strong Pacific-wide leadership cohort that can leverage resources and mobilize action at all levels.

Tubuna adds that such meetings allow stakeholders to plan strategic talanoa in the Pacific context and relate it to a mutual understanding of respect: to take and to give.

He states that this meeting will reinforce their bonds as guardians of the Pacific Ocean, the body of water that connects our “lotu” and our “vuvale.”

A key outcome of this convening will be the development of relationships among the participants that can work with their own networks to support and advance shared objectives.