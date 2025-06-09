History made after Australian-first treaty passes

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan (left) shakes hands with Assembly Co-Chair Rueben Berg (right) after delivering a speech from the floor of Victorian Legislative Assembly at the Parliament of Victoria in Melbourne. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Australia’s first treaty legislation has been passed, marking a historic milestone following a late-night parliamentary debate.

The landmark legislation passed in the upper house of Victorian parliament late on Thursday, leading to cheers and celebrations in the public gallery.

Premier Jacinta Allan said the bill would be signed by the state government and First Peoples’ Assembly in coming weeks.

Under the treaty bill, the state’s Indigenous representative body will be made permanent and granted expanded powers.

It will act as a voice to state parliament that the government must consult on laws and policies affecting Aboriginal Victorians.

The body is named Gellung Warl, which means “tip of the spear” or “pointed spear” in Gunaikurnai language, in the treaty and legislation.

But it will continue to be called the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and operate out of a dedicated room within Victorian parliament.

Assembly co-chair and Wamba Wamba, Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung and Dhudhuroa woman Ngarra Murray celebrated the passing of the legislation.

The in-principle agreement comes after almost a year of negotiations between the government and First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and the end of a state truth-telling inquiry exposing the mistreatment of Aboriginal people since colonisation.

Greens leader Ellen Sandell described the passing of the bill as a historic and special moment for First Nations people.

Victoria’s opposition has promised to move to repeal the Australian-first statewide treaty within 100 days if elected to office in November 2026.

