Hacker infiltrates India call centre trying to con computer users out of money

A British man has hacked into a call centre in India designed to get people in the United Kingdom to pay up after falsely claiming their computer’s security has been breached.

One example of a scam is a fake pop up is sent to computer users telling them to call a Microsoft helpline.

Victims are charged hundreds of pounds by the fraudsters to who say they’ll fix a problem, that wasn’t there in the first place.

Article continues after advertisement

The hacker, who goes by the name “Jim Browning”, shared his findings with the BBC after hacking into the company’s scam phone calls as well as CCTV footage, capturing them in the act.

While the act is illegal, Browning says he wants to help by exposing the criminal scamming operations happening overseas.