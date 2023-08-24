World

Fukushima: What are the concerns over waste water release?

August 24, 2023 12:01 pm

[Source: BBC]

Japan’s controversial plan to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean has sparked anxiety and anger at home and abroad.

Since the 2011 tsunami which severely damaged the plant, more than a million tonnes of treated wastewater has accumulated there. Japan has said it will start discharging it from 24 August.

Despite an endorsement from the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the plan has been deeply controversial in Japan with local communities expressing concerns about contamination.

Article continues after advertisement

Fishing industry groups in Japan and the wider region have also voiced concerns about their livelihoods, as they fear consumers will avoid buying seafood.

China has accused Japan of treating the ocean as its “private sewer”, and criticised the IAEA of being “one-sided”. While South Korea’s government has said it has no objections to the plan, many of its citizens are opposed to it.

So what is Japan’s plan and how exactly has it churned the waters?

What is Japan doing with the nuclear waste water?
Since the disaster, power plant company Tepco has been pumping in water to cool down the Fukushima nuclear reactors’ fuel rods. This means every day the plant produces contaminated water, which is stored in massive tanks.

More than 1,000 tanks have been filled, and Japan says that it needs the land occupied by the tanks to build new facilities to safely decommission the plant. It has also pointed out concerns that the tanks could collapse in a natural disaster.

Releasing treated wastewater into the ocean is a routine practice for nuclear plants – though critics have pointed out that the amount from Fukushima is on an unprecedented, far vaster scale.

Tepco filters the Fukushima water through its Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS), which reduces most radioactive substances to acceptable safety standards, apart from tritium and carbon-14.

Tritium and carbon-14 are, respectively, radioactive forms of hydrogen and carbon, and are difficult to separate from water. They are widely present in the natural environment, water and even in humans, as they are formed in the Earth’s atmosphere and can enter the water cycle.

Both emit very low levels of radiation but can pose a risk if consumed in large quantities.

The filtered water goes through another treatment and is then diluted with seawater to reduce the remaining substances’ concentrations before it is released into the ocean via a 1km underground tunnel. Tepco will monitor the radioactivity of the processed water at various stages as well as the ocean water at the discharge site.

A system of emergency valves will ensure no undiluted wastewater is accidentally released, says Tepco, and staff can also manually shut down the discharge quickly in case of a tsunami or earthquake.

Japan’s government says the final level of tritium – about 1,500 becquerels per litre – is much safer than the level required by regulators for nuclear waste discharge, or by the World Health Organization for drinking water. Tepco has said the carbon-14 level would also meet standards.

Tepco and the Japanese government have conducted studies to show the discharged water will present little risk to humans and marine life.

Many scientists have also backed the plan. “The water released will be a drop in the ocean, both in terms of volume and radioactivity. There is no evidence that these extremely low levels of radioisotopes have a detrimental health effect,” said molecular pathology expert Gerry Thomas, who worked with Japanese scientists on radiation research and advised the IAEA on Fukushima reports.

UN-appointed human rights experts have opposed the plan, as have environmental activists. Greenpeace has released reports casting doubt on Tepco’s treatment process, alleging it does not go far enough in removing radioactive substances.

Critics say Japan should, for the time being, keep the treated water in the tanks. They argue this buys time to develop new processing technologies and allows any remaining radioactivity to naturally reduce.

There are also some scientists who are uncomfortable with the plan. They say it requires more studies on how it would affect the ocean bed and marine life.

“We’ve seen an inadequate radiological, ecological impact assessment that makes us very concerned that Japan would not only be unable to detect what’s getting into the water, sediment and organisms but if it does, there is no recourse to remove it… there’s no way to get the genie back in the bottle,” marine biologist Robert Richmond, a professor with the University of Hawaii, told the BBC’s Newsday programme.

Tatsujiro Suzuki, a nuclear engineering professor from Nagasaki University’s Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition, told the BBC the plan would “not necessarily lead to serious pollution or readily harm the public – if everything goes well”.

But given that Tepco failed to prevent the 2011 disaster, he remains concerned about a potential accidental release of contaminated water, he said.

What have Japan’s neighbours said?
China has been the most vocal, accusing Japan of violating “international moral and legal obligations” and “putting its selfish interests above the long-term wellbeing of the entire humanity”.

It has also warned that Tokyo “must bear all consequences”, and has already banned seafood from Fukushima and surrounding prefectures.

The two countries currently have a prickly relationship, with Japan’s recent military build-up and China’s provocative moves around Taiwan raising tensions.

In contrast to China, Seoul – which has been keen to build ties with Japan – has soft-pedalled its concerns. It says it “respects” the IAEA’s findings and has endorsed the plan.

But this approach has angered the South Korean public, 80% of whom are worried about the water release according to a recent poll.

“The government enforces a strong no-littering policy at sea… But now the government is not saying a word (to Japan) about the wastewater flowing into the ocean,” Park Hee-jun, a South Korean fisherman told BBC Korean.

“Some of the officials say we should remain quiet if we don’t want to make consumers even more anxious. I think that’s nonsense.”

Thousands have attended protests in Seoul calling for government action, as some shoppers fearing food supply disruptions have stockpiled salt and other necessities.

In response, South Korea’s parliament passed a resolution in late June opposing the water release plan – though it is unclear what impact this would have on Japan’s decision. Officials are also launching “intense inspections” of seafood, and are sticking to an existing ban of Japanese seafood imports from regions around the Fukushima plant.

To assuage the public’s fears, prime minister Han Duck-soo said he would be willing to drink the Fukushima water to show it is safe, while one official said last week that only a small fraction of the discharge would end up in Korean waters.

Meanwhile the Pacific Islands Forum regional group has called the plan “another major nuclear contamination disaster”, as several of its members are still dealing with the consequences of US nuclear testing.

How has Japan responded?
Japanese authorities and Tepco have launched extensive public education campaigns, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised “a high level of transparency”.

Tepco has also promised to publish online real-time data on the water’s radioactivity levels, on an online portal devoted to explaining the treatment and discharge processes in multiple languages.

Foreign delegations and media outlets, including the BBC, have been invited for tours of the processing facilities, and on the diplomatic front Tokyo has engaged in talks with its neighbours.

In materials published on its foreign affairs ministry website, Japan also pointed out that other nuclear plants in the region – particularly those in China – discharge water with much higher levels of tritium. The BBC was able to verify some of these figures with publicly available data from Chinese nuclear plants.

But the biggest vindication may lie with the IAEA report, released by the agency’s chief Rafael Grossi while visiting Japan in July.

The report, which came after a two-year investigation, found that Tepco and Japanese authorities were meeting international safety standards on several aspects including facilities, inspections and enforcement, environmental monitoring, and radioactivity assessments.

Mr Grossi said the plan would have a “negligible radiological impact on people and the environment”.

Yet, Japan’s decision to start discharging the Fukushima water has set the stage for an intensified showdown with its critics.

NGOs call for UN action

Flying Fijians in England: 24/8/23

Flying Fijians videos

TotalEnergies moves with fuel transition

New technology and innovation drive a cashless society

Right to protest comes with responsibility: Vosarogo

No strike, report any anomaly

Albanese government accepts IAEA findings

Ministry plans to have 22 full-time counsellors

Action to retain talent amid foreign migration surge

Smith commends Fiji Police's efforts

Fukushima: What are the concerns over waste water release?

Russian general who ran Ukraine war fired - report

Xavier girls on song in IDC

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin listed in Russian plane crash with no survivors

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary chief?

Close to 1000 attend Fiji rugby clinic

Fiji 7s join scouts party in Deans

FIBA pays tribute to ‘Coach Mike’

First match contributes to player development: Sam

All Blacks squad named to face Springboks at Twickenham

Secondary Schools IDC records growing interest

Concerns raised over students behavior

Boroboro water project benefits 13 families

Grammar bags four titles in Netball finals

Gollings on the hunt

Coach proud despite loss

SVC reaches new height in Secondary School Netball

28-month talks over Fukushima says PIF

No need to panic on nuclear dumping: SPC

Data is insufficient: Rev Bhagwan

Empowering iTaukei is not a racial context

Northern U19 schools on track in IDC

Digital economy roadmap to be revealed soon: Kamikamica

Police Force works on strategic plans

FijiFirst calls out Rabuka over Fukushima wastewater issue

Flying Fijians kicking for improvement

Former FDB officer fronts court

Marshall Islands issues plea regarding nuclear dumping

59-year-old man perishes in fire

Bansod and two others face court

MGM focusing on task at hand

Netball U19 top four confirmed

More emphasis on enhancing literacy in schools

Province urged to be champions of HIV

Fiji goes down in opening match

Empowerment comes from within: Kedrayate

Japan discharging wastewater in its own backyard: Rabuka

Rabuka attends MSG Leaders’ Summit

Second escapee surrenders to police

Local rice farmers urged to increase production

First-ever upmarket kava-bar opens in Labasa

DHL opens new facility in Nadi

Maui wildfire victims fear land grab may threaten Hawaiian culture

Pakistan cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

Royal Navy promotes Matavesi

Lau to install its paramount chief

Baber a 'proud dad'

Farrell banned for first two World Cup games

Singh excited for his first national duty

Nursing aid jeopardizes patient safety: Dr Vudiniabola

Improvement in competition level compared to previous years

Police concerned about drugs among school children

Australia supports construction of wash and kitchen facilities for CPR

Late show earns Al-Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth

President receives Ambassador Gowland's credentials

Coalition government prioritizes agricultural advances

Identify areas of need: Cooper

Minimizing cultural activities is vital: Dr Kedrayate

Super W scholarships for six Pacific women 

Pre-sale tickets to ease queue at Deans final

Special funds needed: Rabuka

Japan will start releasing Fukushima water into the ocean soon

Bullying needs to stop says Akbar

Regulating traditional knowledge vital: Niubalavu

Sports Council clarifies parking ticket issue

Minimal effect from India rice export ban: Sharma

Fiji ready for Oceania powerhouse

Vodafone Fiji on board again with Fiji Regatta Week

Rayalu believes Lakeba has untapped potential

North Korea's Kim blasts 'irresponsible' top officials for flood damage

Thailand's fugitive ex-PM Thaksin returns from 17 years in self-exile

Landlords and tenants disputes soar

Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment

Job survey returns after eight years

Japan says North Korean announcement of satellite launch 'extremely regrettable'

Government holds discussion with FNA

Doge credits family for success

CSOs call on Rabuka to hold consultations

Immense growth in Secondary School rugby: Muamua

Sam confident of a good outing

Fiji’s coup culture creates political consciousness

Targeted approach for rural development

COP 28 assures support for the Pacific

Lead with sincerity and humility: Vasu

SCGF signs MOU with Fisheries Ministry

Board congratulates Flying Fijians

Lane nine just fine for American loner Richardson

Wales name squad for Rugby World Cup 2023

Triple jumper Zango soars to Burkina Faso's first-ever world gold

Suppressing child sexual exploitation priority for Fiji and US

Greece wildfires fanned by strong winds, killing one

More opportunities available for resource owners

Damodar City Labasa inspires invention of fresh business ideas

Ukraine lines up destroyed Russian tanks in central Kyiv

Strike remains an option for nursing association: Dr Vudiniabola

Ukrainian drone destroys Russian supersonic bomber

TLTB confident in removal of equal distribution of lease money

Dump it in your lakes if it’s safe, Tuvalu Minister tells Japan

$2.4m for health services enhancement in Fiji

Partnerships crucial for developments: Ditoka

Fiji Rice explores new markets

Come through the gate

Invincibles end campaign with win over Rockets

Odegarrd penalty gives Arsenal Win at Crystal Palace

Folau to miss World cup

Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen joins Wallabies camp to help Eddie Jones prepare

RWC winner tips Fiji to make the knockout stages

MGM to work on defense

Grassroots Development crucial for growth

Ocean Commissioner calls on experts to use ancestors’ skills

Chew acknowledges officers

July hotel occupancy rates maintained

Nursing association to meet with labor ministry

Koyamaibole believes in Drua's influence

Rabuka maintains ground and condemns comparison

Final will be like a game of cards: QVS assistant coach

Trillions of dollars needed for Sustainable Blue Economy

Dogalau to lead Fiji Under-23 in Olympic Qualifiers

Cyber threats a concern for individuals and critical infrastructure

Cinema experience with cutting-edge technologies in Labasa

Commission provides kits youth club

Global aid official appeals for funds to help Sudanese trapped in war between generals

Freight costs expensive for maritime islanders

Positive outlook on ocean health needed

Donald Trump confirms he will skip Republican presidential debates

British Museum: How easy is it to steal from a museum?

Ecuador chooses president amid spike in violence

Coach Raiwalui prioritizes on-field consistency

Line speed focus before Deans final for Natabua

Hike in netball numbers

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters

We are not the cause of the problem: PM Rabuka

Need to empower resource owners: Kamikamica

Canada wildfires: At least 30,000 households in British Columbia told to evacuate

Improving infrastructure is critical: Hill

TotalEnergies green mission on track: Cuaycong

PM highlights national embarrassment

California braces for imminent storm Hilary arrival

Boletakanakadu achieves personal best

MoH secures aid to procure medical containers

Man arrested for alleged burglary

PM praises tourism sector

Claims of harassment and verbal abuse of CPRs

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us star, dies aged 66

US Senate Republican says Trump should drop out of presidential race

Association calls for Dr Fong's resignation

Tourism Fiji to address room inventory shortages

Another test to work on mistakes

Juventus ease to win over Udinese, Lecce earn last-gasp victory over Lazio

Must watch game this weekend says MGM Raluve coach

Spain's World Cup hero Carmona learns of father's death after final

Rayalu condemns lies

West Ham United claimed a rousing London derby win against Chelsea

Experience ahead of Pacific Games vital says Raboiliku

Raiders on the cusp of finals after outlasting Dogs

Marzhew fires as Knights punish Bunnies to make it seven straight

Strengthening response capacity a priority: Ditoka

Engagement with farmers vital: Sharma

Korea reassures support for Fiji

UNFPA helps build climate resilience

Don't be silent and report crimes: SSP Vodo

Government prioritizes sustainable and equitable technology

Spain beat England to win first Women's World Cup

Lizzo’s dance crews express support for her amid lawsuit

Tens of thousands evacuated

Coalition suitable for Fiji: Professor Ratuva

It's painful but this is rugby says QVS assistant coach

Marzhew fires as Knights punish Bunnies to make it seven straight

Fiji's easy investment climate praised

NZ Lautoka defend title

Germany to expand development cooperation

Hidden talent impresses Tamaki

Disaster Risk Management is a priority: Ditoka

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Donate blood to save a life

Alcaraz to face Djokovic for Cincinnati title

Seven killed, 144 wounded in Russian missile strike

DC superhero 'Blue Beetle' brings Latino family

SODELPA looks up to NFP: Gavoka

Team under pressure, great performance overall says Raiwalui

Ministry monitors MSME assistance

Natabua coach humbled by win

Bosnian girl creates 'folklore Barbie'

Hurricane Hilary barrels towards Baja California peninsula

Champs to face hosts in final

Gauff stuns Swiatek, will face Muchova for Cincinnati title

Jamaica's Seville steals U.S. thunder in 100m heats

China box office smashes summer records

British Columbia wildfires intensify, doubling evacuations to over 35,000