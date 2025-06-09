Chlorine factory fire in Southern France forces locals indoors

[Source: Bilyonaryo]

A fire broke out at a chlorine factory in southern France on Sunday, raising the risk of toxic fumes and prompting authorities to order nearby residents to stay indoors.

The plant, operated by HydraPro, is used to produce chlorine for swimming pools.

The local authority urged anyone within around a kilometre of the factory to stay inside and close their doors and windows.

Article continues after advertisement

“As the winds are blowing north, the smell of chlorine can be felt,” the prefecture said, though it noted that the smell itself was not a public safety risk.

The plant is classified as a “Seveso” site under a directive that requires European Union member states to identify factories that handle dangerous substances.

Firefighters have been dispatched and are expected to be joined by a specialised team, the local authority said.

The chemical factory is located in the French town of Lédenon, about 28 kilometres (17.3 miles) south-west of Avignon.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.