World

Chicago prison reports 450 cases of coronavirus

Aljazeera
April 10, 2020 11:33 am
The Chicago prison [Source: Today Online]

Some 450 inmates and staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the US city of Chicago’s largest jail, county corrections officials said.

This is representing one of the nation’s largest outbreaks of the respiratory illness at a single site so far in the pandemic.

The surge of cases at Cook County Jail marks the latest flare-up of COVID-19 at jails and prisons in large cities across the US, where detainees often live in close quarters.

