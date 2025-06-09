Weightlifting Fiji eager to compete

[File Photo]

With the Pacific Mini Games just four days away, Weightlifting Fiji is fully prepared to represent the nation and make Fiji proud.

The team, under the guidance of coach Henry Elder, is composed and motivated as they approach the competition.

The nine-member squad is eager to showcase their talent and Elder is adamant of bringing home medals.

“The athletes are very excited about this competition, while it may be a Mini Games we don’t take any tournament lightly. Everybody’s been very focused and working very hard towards the goal of doing the best that they can.”

After months of intense, high-pressure training, Elder has recently shifted focus to recovery and injury prevention, gradually tapering the workload to ensure the athletes are in peak condition for the event.

As the Games approach, the priority is keeping every lifter healthy and ready for competition.

The 2025 Pacific Mini Games will take place in Palau, kicking off this Sunday.

