Medals for Fiji weightlifters

Mereia Turaganivalu [Source: Supplied]

14-year-old Mereia Turaganivalu secured a gold medal at the Oceania Weightlifting Championships in Auckland.

Turaganivalu, daughter of former weightlifting Olympian Ivy Shaw, competed across the youth, junior, and senior women’s 59kg category marking her debut on the international stage with finesse.

Daniel Shaw settled for silver in the junior men’s 81kg category but injured his left elbow during his second clean and jerk attempt, causing him to withdraw from the competition.

Daniel Shaw [Source: Supplied]

On the other hand, 19-year-old Nathan Koroi earned a bronze medal in the junior men’s 89kg category.

This was his second international tournament, highlighting his improving skills in the sport.

The competition will wrap up on Sunday.