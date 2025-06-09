Torosi back to fire up Mike Friday Select 7s

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/Facebook]

Ilikimi Torosi is back in the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s jersey and his return immediately adds belief and edge to the team’s 2026 campaign at the Coral Coast 7s.

Tournament organisers have confirmed Torosi’s inclusion, rewarding the dynamic playmaker for a standout showing at this years Coral Coast Fiji 7s where the Select 7s powered their way to the final.

It was a campaign defined by grit and composure, highlighted by Torosi’s ice cold match winning try in extra time against Samoa, a moment that remains one of the tournament’s most memorable.

Article continues after advertisement

That ability to deliver under pressure is exactly why head coach Mike Friday was quick to welcome him back into the squad.

“Ilikimi is a big game player. What he did in 2025 speaks for itself. Stepping up in extra time against Samoa and taking us to the final showed his mentality, courage and quality. He earned his place back in this squad.”

More than just a finisher, Torosi brought physicality, control and an unrelenting competitive edge throughout last year’s campaign.

Those qualities align perfectly with the Select 7s identity built around fearless, attacking rugby.

His return provides continuity and proven match winning experience to a squad once again drawn from elite performers from Fiji and around the world.

For Torosi, the motivation remains clear.

“Last year was special and I’m grateful for the trust shown in me again. I’m hungry to go even further in 2026 with the team.”

As the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s approaches, Torosi’s return signals intent.

Familiar heroes will combine with emerging talent as the Select 7s look to build on their strong 2025 campaign and push one step closer to lifting the title.

The Coral Coast 7s runs from 15th to 17th of next month, and fans can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.