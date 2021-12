Raducanu tests positive for COVID-19

Emma Raducanu hopes to return to the court soon after testing positive for COVID-19 and withdrawing from the Mubadala World Tennis Championships.

The US Open champion was due to play Olympic gold-medalist Belinda Bencic in the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Raducanu is currently in isolation.

She is scheduled to play in a WTA Melbourne warm-up tournament next month before the Australian Open.

[Source: BBC Sport]