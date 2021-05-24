Raducanu is BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Teenage US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

Raducanu who was 18 when he achieved the feat ended Britain’s 44-year wait for a women’s Grand Slam singles champion with her remarkable victory at Flushing Meadows.

Her fairytale win followed a run to the Wimbledon fourth round in July on her Grand Slam main draw debut.

In a public vote, diver Tom Daley placed second and swimmer Adam Peaty was third.

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, boxer Tyson Fury, and Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian Sarah Storey were also shortlisted for the main award.