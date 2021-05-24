Home

Tennis

Peng Shuai denies sexual assault claims

| @BBCWorld
December 21, 2021 4:10 am
Peng Shuai had previously written that she was forced to have sex with former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli.[source:BBC SPORT]

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied making an accusation of sexual assault, in her first media interview since alleging a top Chinese leader had coerced her to have sex.

Peng sparked global concern when she disappeared from public view after posting the allegations online.

She has now said there had been “a lot of misunderstandings” about the post.

The Women’s Tennis Association said it was still concerned that she was being censored by the state.

In the video interview with a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, Peng explained she never said or written that anyone sexually assaulted her.

In her original note, which was posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo in November, she accused former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex with him.

