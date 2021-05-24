Home

Tennis

Nadal tests positive for Covid-19

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 21, 2021 5:00 am
Nadal was beaten by Murray in straight sets at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.[source:BBC Sport]

World Tennis star Rafael Nadal has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was beaten by Britain’s Andy Murray in the semi-finals of the exhibition event on the weekend.

The BBC reports Nadal said he had experienced some “unpleasant moments” but hopes to improve “little by little”.

The 35-year-old has only just returned to action after a long injury lay-off.

Nadal posted the news on Twitter and said as a consequence of the situation, he had to have total flexibility with his calendar and will analyze his options depending on his evolution.

The Spaniard had planned to play in an ATP tournament in Melbourne before competing at the Australian Open, which starts on 17 January.

