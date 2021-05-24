Home

Tennis

Nadal rarely troubled in round one of Australian Open

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 18, 2022 4:48 am
[PIC:bbc]

Former world number one Rafael Nadal began his bid for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title with a victory over Marcos Giron in the Australian Open first round.

Sixth seed Nadal, is the only former Melbourne champion left in the men’s draw, beat American Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2.

The Spaniard is making his return to Grand Slam tennis after a five-month layoff with a foot injury.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the BBC, Nadal is the only member of the ‘Big Three’ competing in Melbourne after nine-time Melbourne champion Novak Djokovic’s visa was canceled on Sunday.

His sole Australian Open title came in 2009 but he won the Melbourne Summer Set in the build-up to the tournament.

[Source:BBC]

 

