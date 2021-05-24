Murray given wildcard for Australian Open

Andy Murray has been given a wildcard for the main draw of the Australian Open in January.

The 34-year-old Briton missed the 2021 tournament after he was not allowed to travel to Melbourne following a positive test for coronavirus.

The five-time Australian Open runner-up last played at the event in 2019 when he thought it might be his last match as a professional because of injury.

Article continues after advertisement

Murray says he is excited to be back playing at the Australian Open.

Tournament director Craig Tiley says Murray is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion, and love of the game and is delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January.