Tennis

Hearing for world number 1 tennis player adjourned

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 16, 2022 4:07 pm
Novak Djokovic [Source: AP]

The hearing for world number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has been adjourned.

Chief Justice James Allsop says the court will adjourn to consider the legal arguments:

Allsop hopes to be in a position to identify to parties later this afternoon what the course is they propose, and may well come back this afternoon or tomorrow morning to deal with matter in the best way they can.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Djokovic is penciled in to play Miomir Kecmanovic in tomorrow’s opening night session.

If he is unable to play, and a decision is announced before the publication of the order of play, Kecmanovic will instead take on the fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

But if the decision to send the world number one home is upheld, but made after the order of play has been released, Kecmanovic will instead play a ‘lucky loser’.

That is one of the players who lost in the final round of qualifying, but is invited to play in the event after all because another player has withdrawn, usually because of injury or illness.

[Source: BBC]

