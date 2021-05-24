Djokovic back in Serbia

After being deported from Australia, Novak Djokovic has arrived in Serbia.

The top men’s tennis player was deported after losing a visa battle as he is unvaccinated.

The BBC reports supporters gathered at the airport in Belgrade, waving the national flag and chanting “we love Novak”.

Article continues after advertisement

This year’s Australian Open tournament, which has been overshadowed by the player’s visa troubles, began in Melbourne yesterday.

Djokovic had been scheduled to play later in the day, but his dramatic deportation ended his hopes of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Under Australia’s immigration laws, the 34-year-old cannot be granted another visa for three years.

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Djokovic may be allowed entry sooner under the “right circumstances”.

[Source:BBC]