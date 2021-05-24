Home

Tennis

Djokovic deported from Australia

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 17, 2022 4:03 am
Djokovic boarded a flight at Melbourne airport on Sunday.[pic:bbc]

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia after losing a last-ditch court bid to stay in the country and left on a flight to Dubai.

Yesterday judges rejected a challenge by the unvaccinated tennis star after the government canceled his visa on “health and good order” grounds.

The BBC reported Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed” but accepted the ruling.

Article continues after advertisement

He said he was “uncomfortable” with the focus placed on him as a result of the visa row, adding that he hopes that people can all now focus on the game and tournament he loves.

It marks the end of a 10-day saga, in which the Serb fought to stay to defend his title in the Australian Open.

Djokovic’s supporters fell silent outside the courtroom as the decision was announced on the eve of what would have been his opening match in the tournament.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed “the decision to keep their borders strong and keep Australians safe” but his government faces criticism at home and abroad for its handling of the affair.

The Australian Open could have seen Djokovic make history by winning his 21st Grand Slam.

Italy’s Salvatore Caruso, ranked 150th in the world, will now replace Djokovic in his match today.

[Source:BBC]

 

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.