Australian Open will be great with or without Djokovic:Nadal

Tennis great Rafael Nadal says the Australian Open will be “great with or without” Novak Djokovic as the world number one’s visa drama remains unresolved.

The 35-year-old Spaniard said he is getting “tired” of the Djokovic situation dominating the tournament build-up.

Speaking to the BBC, Nadal says there is no player in history who’s more important than an event.

34-year-old Djokovic faces deportation after his visa was canceled for a second time and will appeal against the decision in a hearing today.

The top seed is still scheduled to play at the Australian Open tomorrow.

Djokovic has been detained in Melbourne before today’s court hearing.

The Australian government has described Djokovic as a threat to public health, with his lawyers appealing against what they called an “irrational” judgment.