Andy Murray beats Nikoloz Basilashvili in Melbourne

Britain’s Andy Murray marked his return to the Australian Open.

Murray played a tense five-set win over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Murray cruised to the first set in 23 minutes but any hopes of a routine win disappeared as Basilashvili recovered.

Momentum swung both ways before the wildcard won in 4 sets.

Murray, was one of three Britons to win yesterday, with Heather Watson and Dan Evans also progressing.

Article continues after advertisement

Murray, a five-time beaten finalist in Melbourne, will play Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round today.