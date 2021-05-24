Tennis
Andy Murray beats Nikoloz Basilashvili in Melbourne
January 19, 2022 5:42 am
Britain’s Andy Murray marked his return to the Australian Open.
Murray played a tense five-set win over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Murray cruised to the first set in 23 minutes but any hopes of a routine win disappeared as Basilashvili recovered.
Momentum swung both ways before the wildcard won in 4 sets.
Murray, was one of three Britons to win yesterday, with Heather Watson and Dan Evans also progressing.
Murray, a five-time beaten finalist in Melbourne, will play Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round today.
