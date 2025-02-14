Swiatek beats Rybakina, sets up Ostapenko Qatar semi

[ Source : Reuters ]

Three-times defending champion Iga Swiatek will face Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in the Qatar Open semi-finals on Friday after the Pole overcame Elena Rybakina 6-2 7-5.

Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated American sixth seed Jessica Pegula, will face another American Amanda Anisimova in the other semi-final.

In a repeat of last year’s final, second seed Swiatek swept through the opening set, breaking Kazakhstan fifth seed Ryabkina’s first service game to lead 2-0 and again to wrap up the set.

Rybakina, who discovered on Wednesday that the WTA had decided to uphold a ban against her former coach Stefano Vukov following an investigation into a potential breach of its code of conduct, recovered to break in the opening game of the second set.

Swiatek, playing with real intensity, hit back to level at 4-4 and with Rybakina serving to force a tiebreaker, the Pole made the decisive break.

“I’m super happy and super proud of myself because playing against Elena is never easy,” Swiatek said.