Suva Rugby eyes Farebrother Challenge

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 7, 2020 6:28 pm

Suva Rugby Union will be bringing a strong side for the Fiji Rugby Union Farebrother Trophy Challenge against Nadroga on March 28.

SRU Games Committee Chairman Aminiasi Qima says teams that have registered for the club games have prepared well.

“We are trying to build up a good Suva team this year, because we are trying to build a good Suva team against Nadroga. This is the first challenge of the Farebrother and also the Skipper Cup which goes together on one day.”

Meanwhile new comers, Eastern Saints defeated West Coast 17-7 in the Koroturaga Championship.

