Byrne urges players to retain physicality

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says his players cannot afford to be second-best in the breakdown and contact areas.

Speaking at a press conference at the Drua headquarters in Nadi, Byrne says this was a major let-down in the 39-3 defeat to the Highlanders last week in Dunedin.

Byrne says the players also came up short on a few occasions in the ruck against the Highlanders, which he believes will be targeted when the Drua meet the Melbourne Rebels in Lautoka this weekend.

“I think the big one for us is to be physical at the clashes that we know are coming. I think that is where we let ourselves down last week, which was carrying into contact that we know we are going to be in and not being 100% on that so the physicality around the breakdown area needs to improve and if we can get that back to where we were, then we will be in good shape.”



Drua coach Mick Byrne

Byrne says the stakes are high in their final regular season match this weekend and the players are aware of what they need to do to win and secure a quarterfinal spot.

The Drua coach will name his match-day 23 squad at 4pm today.

The Drua face the Melbourne Rebels at 2:05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

