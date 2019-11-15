Suliano Volivoli to make his debut in Vancouver

Police 7s forward Suliano Volivoli is set to make his debut in the Vancouver 7s tomorrow after being named in the Fiji Airways national men’s 7s 12 member side.

Volivoli as well as Apenisa Cakaubalavu will have the opportunity to take the field following the return of Yasawa sensation Aminiasi Tuimaba and Policeman Livai Ikanikoda who sustained a high-grade ankle injury in the Los Angeles final against South Africa on Monday.

There are no further changes made to the squad.

The 12 member squad includes; Waisea Nacuqu, Jerry Tuwai, Vilimoni Botitu, Captain Meli Derenalagi, Josua Vakurunabili, Apenisa Cakaubalavu, Alosio Naduva, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Napolioni Bolaca, Kavekini Tabu, Suliano Volivolituevei and Sevuloni Moceinacagi.

The Fijian Airways Fijian 7s will take on Wales at 7:37am followed by Canada at 10:49am before the last pool match against France at 2:33pm tomorrow.

You can catch the Vancouver 7s live on FBC TV.