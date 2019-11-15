South Africa ready to defend title

South Africa 7s is ready to defend their Canada Sevens crown in Vancouver tomorrow.

A similar top finish at Los Angeles 7s last week is what the side is hoping to achieve in Vancouver.

Head Coach Neil Powell says the players are driven not to let their jersey and nation down.

“The guys love their jersey so much and they’ve got so much pride in their jersey and they don’t even want to let their jersey down and yes it’s not always about the win or the outcome but about the effort the guys put in.”

South Africa is in Pool A with Japan, Argentina and England.

The side will face Japan in their first pool match at 6.06am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Fiji will play Wales at 7:37am followed by Canada at 10:49am before the last pool match against France at 2:33pm.

You can catch the Vancouver 7s live on FBC TV.