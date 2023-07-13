Six to represent Fiji Sailing to Pacific Games

Six sailors will be chosen to represent Fiji in the sport of sailing at the Pacific Games later this year.

The six representatives consist of two for wind surfing, while two males and two females will be selected for the Laser category.

Head of Savusavu Yacht Club, Geoff Taylor, says that while this is happening, they have also noted a growth in interest.

Article continues after advertisement

He says children’s involvement has led to the sport’s growth.

“A lot of kids join every year; it’s very popular, in Vuda as well as in Suva, so it’s a good sport. You can sail until you drop dead, so it keeps you going.”

Fiji Sailing had its most important event over the weekend at Suva Point.

Most of the participants were from Savusavu, while a few were from Vuda.