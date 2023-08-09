Silver and bronze for Fiji 7s teams

[ Source : Team Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji men’s and women’s 7s teams will come home with medals from the Commonwealth Youth Games.

After an undefeated run, the men’s side was denied glory in the final, settling for silver after going down 20-25 to Scotland.

They defeated South Africa 17-10 in the semi-final.

In the women’s category, Fiji 7s claimed bronze after defeating Kenya 22-10.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s 100m butterfly swimming category, David Young was ranked 22nd out of 34 swimmers with a time of 58.16s while Anahira Mc Cutcheon ranked 19 out of 29 swimmers in the Women’s category.