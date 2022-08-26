We are ready: Gollings

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is excited to see what his team can bring to the field at the Los Angeles 7s.

Gollings is confident the side will turn up this weekend especially with the inclusion of Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Masi and the return of players like Joseva Talacolo and Iowane Teba.

He says the aim is to add another silverware to Fiji’s collection.

“Every time we go into a tournament, we go out there and we want to win. I think we are ready, the team has prepared, and it’s an exciting team so we’ll be there.”



The head coach adds the key is in preparation and the team has prepared well, getting some action in the recent Rakiraki 7s tournament.

The national side will play its three LA 7s pool games on Sunday starting with Wales at 6.10am, before playing France at 9.31am and Ireland at 1.05pm.



