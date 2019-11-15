Vancouver 7s crucial for Fiji

The Fiji Airways national men’s 7s team knows how vital winning the Vancouver 7s is, taking into consideration their position in the World Series standings.

This was expressed by Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor.

O’Connor says for the national side to defend their series title, they must earn the maximum points to close the gap and take the lead from current series leaders New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s important for us to win so that we can close the gap in the World Series table.”

Fiji is currently in third place with 72 points in the World Series points table.

The side is in Pool B with Wales, Canada and France.

You can catch the live-action of the Vancouver 7s on FBC TV