Training Schedule to align with IOC

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 31, 2020 6:10 am

The Fiji National Men 7s side training schedule will align with the directive from the FASANOC and the International Olympics Committee on when the next Olympic Games will be held.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes had to be made, leading ot the postponement of the Games.

National Coach Gareth Baber says in terms of training, the side will now need to be more flexible.

“We just have to look at the system of training which we will use in the coming months, which has to be flexible and move with the change in landscape of the virus might look like and the economy as well and ensuring what we are doing right and what is important for Fiji”

Baber says the final squad that was supposed to be named by the end of this month is still yet to be finalized.

 

