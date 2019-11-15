Tamani joins Fiji 7s team in Vancouver, Tuimaba and Ikanikoda return home

In form Tabadamu Captain Terio Tamani has flown to Vancouver to join the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team.

This is because winger Aminiasi Tuimaba and utility back Livai Ikanikoda had to return home to Fiji.

Tuimaba arrived in the country this morning to join his family who is mourning the loss of his grandfather, who the Yasawa sensation attributes much of his rugby and professional success to.

Livai Ikanikoda sustained a high-grade ankle injury in the Los Angeles final against South Africa on Monday and will head straight into an intensive rehabilitation programme at home on the island.

Fijian 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says he is fortunate to have the depth in his squad to call upon without disruption to their preparation for Canada.

Baber says the team will definitely miss the services of Tuimaba and Livai but it gives an opportunity to other players to take up the responsibility.

Baber added Terio will adjust in fast as he has played with the team in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series recently.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team visited Mount Pleasant Elementary School today as part of their legacy program.

Fiji is pooled with France, Canada and Wales.