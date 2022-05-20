Mocenacagi, Kunatani, Bolaca in final 13

Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Napolioni Bolaca, and Semi Kunatani are all set to run out for Fiji at the Toulouse 7s in France.

This is after Head Coach Ben Gollings included them in the final 13-member squad this weekend.

Kunatani is returning to the World Series Series after five years, Bolaca last featured for Fiji 7s at the Tokyo Olympic Games while Mocenacagi’s last outing was in 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Jeremaia Matana is the 14th player and will not feature in Toulouse.

Gollings has commended Mocenacagi’s level of fitness after an outing with Pro D2 club USON Nevers in France.

The coach says Mocenacagi is an impact player who fits in well with the squad and is not a worry if thrown into the team.

“We’ve got the likes of Joe Talacolo and Josh Vakurunabili so he kind of just adds an extra, you know when we swap in and out we’re swapping; like for like. We know that Sevu has other qualities as well”

The Fiji 7s side faces Kenya at 12:34am tomorrow before taking on Wales at 8:44am.

Their last pool is against hosts France at 12:34am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana faces the USA in its first pool match tonight at 8.14pm followed by Australia at 4:06am and South Africa at 8:14pm tomorrow.