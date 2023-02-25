From cane fields to the City of Angels

Rokoua Rasaku with the Prime Minister SItiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government]

He may be in the City of Angels, but new Fiji 7s rep Rokoua Rasaku hasn’t forgotten his humble beginnings as a player in Balevuto, Ba.

The former Yamacia player who now plays for Army will debut for Fiji in the World Series tomorrow in Los Angeles.

Originally from Nasinu in Savusavu but raised in Balevuto he only started playing rugby two years ago and always wanted to be a soccer player.

However, tomorrow he’ll be introduced to the world and thousands in Fiji will watch him for the first time.



Rokoua Rasaku [2nd from right] [Photo: Supplied]

Rasaku never thought his big break would come in less than three years but says he never forgot how the journey started.

“Back in Balevuto in Ba before we go for a tournament we used to cut cane for money, for our expenses to buy our food and to pay for our transport and it was very tough”.



Rokoua Rasaku with family and fans

The youngster has been meeting some of the world 7s stars in the past few days and he says it’s quite unbelievable.

“I’m so fortunate to see them this week and I was so happy to see them and we going to play against this week, I’m ready to play my own game this weekend.”



Rokoua Rasaku [top, left] with the team

The national side is pooled with Japan, Kenya and Australia at the LA 7s.



Rokoua Rasaku [front, 2nd from left] with the team]

They’ll face Japan at 7.05am tomorrow before taking on Kenya at 10.18am and Australia at 2.05pm.

