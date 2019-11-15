First pool game crucial for Fiji 7s

The first pool match against Samoa tomorrow is of utmost importance to the Fiji 7s side in Hamilton.

Fiji’s campaign could be well but over should they fail to clear the first hurdle but Head Coach Gareth Baber believes his team can absorb the pressure.

Baber says putting pressure on their opponents is something the side has been working on the last few weeks and they plan to put it to practice against Samoa first.

‘The Samoa game will be a crunch game, we played Samoa before in first round pool games and we’ve done well we created a focus in the players about what that 14 minutes is gonna look like and you know everybody is going to say that it’s going to be physical’.

Baber adds they will have to dig deep this weekend but the fine weather in Hamilton will certainly play its part in their campaign.

Samoa on the other hand plans to spoil Fiji’s game plan.

Captain Tomasi Alosio says they need to trust themselves first.

‘It’s just about getting a really good start against Fiji and just building that self-belief throughout the tournament’.

Baber will name his final 12 member side today as 13 players are currently in Hamilton.

Fiji will play Samoa in their first match tomorrow at 12.47pm.

The side will then face Australia at 6.35pm tomorrow before meeting Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday in their final pool match.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will kick start their Hamilton 7s campaign against England at 9:58am tomorrow before meeting China at 3:36pm and their last pool match is against host New Zealand at 9:35am on Sunday.