Fijiana have a chance to make top four at Sydney 7s

The Fijiana side has a chance of making the Sydney 7s semifinal this weekend.

This is after the pools for the women’s were released with the Fijiana in group B with Canada, USA and Brazil.

In pool A we have New Zealand, England, Russia and Japan.

Article continues after advertisement

France leads pool C with hosts Australia, Spain and Ireland.

The top seed from each pool will progress to the semifinals plus the second-best team from pool B which means the Fijiana have a chance to make the top four.

The Fijiana will play USA in their first match on Saturday at 10:30am.

They will then play Canada at 4:30pm on the same day and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fiji men’s 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm on Saturday followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.

Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.