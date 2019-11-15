Sevens
Fijiana have a chance to make top four at Sydney 7s
January 28, 2020 12:38 pm
The Fijiana side has a chance of making the Sydney 7s semifinal this weekend.
This is after the pools for the women’s were released with the Fijiana in group B with Canada, USA and Brazil.
In pool A we have New Zealand, England, Russia and Japan.
France leads pool C with hosts Australia, Spain and Ireland.
The top seed from each pool will progress to the semifinals plus the second-best team from pool B which means the Fijiana have a chance to make the top four.
The Fijiana will play USA in their first match on Saturday at 10:30am.
They will then play Canada at 4:30pm on the same day and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Fiji men’s 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm on Saturday followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.
Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.