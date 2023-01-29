Fijiana finishes 6th

The Fijiana side has finished sixth at the Sydney 7s after losing 36-12 to Australia in the fifth place play-off.

It’s an improvement after finishing eighth in Hamilton last week.

Madison Levi put the home side in front after two minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Younis Bese canceled the Aussies’ lead when she sprinted away over 50 meters to register their first try.

The Fijiana managed to win the restart and continued to maintain possession, a few phases later, Ivamere Nabura was over in the corner.

Just before the break Australian women’s 7s star Charlotte Caslick equalized for a 12-all scoreline at the break.

Talei Wilson copped a yellow card seconds after the break and Australia took advantage with Faith Nathan and Teagan Levi getting tries for the hosts

Caslick got her second with about a minute to play before Lilly Dick sealed the win with another try.