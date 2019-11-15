Dry always just a phone call away

Springboks 7s forward Chris Dry likes to regularly post on social media, so he had his phone handy when the call came last Saturday to join the Blitzboks in Los Angeles last weekend.

Thanks to the 10 hour time difference and two flights later, Dry made it to in time to win a crucial lineout in the final play of their match against Ireland, where the Blitzboks drew 19-19 to top Pool B and set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

When the team departed for Vancouver on Tuesday after winning the LA 7s, Dry was enjoying a well-earned nap during the flight.

Speaking to Springboks.com, Dry says this week’s training sessions need to be as sharp as they have been prior to his arrival.

South Africa will take on Japan, Argentina and England in pool play on Sunday at the Vancouver 7a.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will play Wales at 7:37am on Sunday followed by Canada at 10:49am before the last pool match against France at 2:33pm.

You can watch the Vancouver 7s live on FBC TV.

[Source: Springboks.rugby]