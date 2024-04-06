Dream 7s debut for Hooper

[Source: World Rugby]

Wallabies legend Michael Hooper’s World 7s Series debut is a memorable one after coming off the bench to help Australia beat Fiji 12-nil in their first pool match.

Hooper who made his Wallabies debut as a 20-year-old before being named captain two years later had a special first game where they stopped the two time Olympic champions.

The 32-year-old says he heard about Hong Kong 7s and now he’s experienced what it’s like to play at the Mecca of 7s.

“I’m trying to pull a lot on my experience, I’ve got a lot of games under my belt and I’m trying to lean on to that, the fact is I’m fairly new at this so I’m finding out where I can impact the game, coming out against Fiji was pretty daunting so look I’ll just take it step by step from here.”

Hooper and Australia take on Canada at 5:20pm today in their final pool match after losing 19-14 to France in their second game last night.