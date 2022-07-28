Big shoes to fill for Moceisawana

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Former Adi Cakobau School sprinter Laisani Moceisawana will join the big dance tomorrow at the Commonwealth Games.

She was named by head coach Saiasi Fuli in the final 12 replacing Olympic bronze medalist Laisani Likuceva who pulled out of the squad due to personal reasons.

This means two wingers are out of the side which includes Likuceva and Aloesi Nakoci.

Fuli says Moceisawana has gone through the system and he is confident she will level up.

“She’s fit in so well, we tried her during the Oceania 7s and she came out with a lot of positive feedback in terms of what we ask her to do. She’s a finisher.”

The 23-year-old made her first international outing for Fijiana last month in the Oceania 7s tournament in Australia.

Fuli says he’s satisfied with what Moceisawana has done so far and now he just has to find the balance on how and when to put her in the three pool matches.

Fijiana’s first pool match is against Scotland tomorrow night at 8.22 before taking on South Africa at 4:30am on Saturday and Australia at 8:22pm.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s team meets Zambia in their first match on Saturday at 12.02am, followed by Canada at 8.32am and then Wales at 12.02am on Sunday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.