Marist U17 focuses on discipline

[Source: Pitas Picture / Facebook]

As Marist Brothers High School’s Under-17 team prepares for the final, Coach Epeneri Koroiveibau emphasizes the need for his team to work on their discipline following a challenging semifinal against Queen Victoria School last weekend.

Despite securing their place in the final, Marist’s victory was marred by a red card and difficulties with substitutions.

Reflecting on the match, Koroiveibau acknowledges the areas needing improvement but expresses confidence in his team’s ability to learn and adapt.

“I think the coaches have seen what has occurred on the grounds. Even though we had a red card today, and our sub that came in weren’t able to pick up a little bit, we managed to get the QVS boys into the field.”

With the final against RKS just around the corner, Koroiveibau and his coaching staff are focusing on tightening up their game and ensuring that the team can showcase their full potential.

Marist will face RKS at 12.50 pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the 2024 Deans and Weet Bix Raluve finals on FBC Sports.

The coverage starts at 8 am with the U14 final.