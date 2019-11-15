Youngsters shine for Suva rugby this season

The young players in the Ram Sami Suva side will be a threat to provincial teams in the future.

This is the view of Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele.

Players like Taniela Sadrugu, Meli Tuni, Israel Azariah, Apisai Senileba, Joseva Nasaroa and Livai Natave have stamped their mark in Fiji’s premier competition this season.

Tuifagalele says they have groomed these players to become formidable opponents for not only Suva but other teams.

“The younger ones have actually played quite well and have stamped their mark on some of the jersey numbers and that again is a threat to the senior’s players and we are trying to blend more of a good team between the young players and seniors players.”

Suva will meet Naitaisiri tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm in the Skipper Cup final.

The women’s final between Naitasiri and Lautoka kicks off at 2pm while Namosi and Nadroga will battle for the under-19 title at 4 pm.

The radio commentaries will be on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.