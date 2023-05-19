We have to start well: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne has once again stressed the importance of starting well against the Waratahs tomorrow.

This is a crunch match for both teams as the fight for a quarter-final place heats up as they head into round 13 of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Byrne says they know too well how a team turns up at its home ground which gives them more reason to have a good start.

“Home ground advantage is a thing in this competition because of the travel. So, If you allow a team that’s playing at home to have their crowd going which we know only too well so we need to start well, that’s what we need to do.”



Head Coach, Mick Byrne.

Byrne says they’ve talked about bridging the gaps from last week which means this time they have to match the Tahs in the midfield and on the flanks.

They meet tomorrow at 9.35pm at Allianz Stadium in Sydney and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD channel.