Waratahs after fourth successive win

[Source: Supplied]

It’s been five years since the Waratahs last won four successive Super Rugby Games.

They have three wins in a row now and are aiming to get their fourth straight W against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash tonight.

The last time the Waratahs strung four wins together was in 2018, well before Darren Coleman came on board as coach.

Article continues after advertisement

Sixth on the ladder, they can lock down a top-eight spot with two rounds remaining if they beat the ninth-placed Drua, who they have thrashed in their previous three clashes.

The Drua faces Waratahs at 9:35 tonight and before that at 7pm, the Vodafone Fijiana 15s takes on Australia in a Test match.

You can watch both games LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.