Vunivalu's dream to play in Suva

Queensland Reds wing Suliasi Vunivalu says his dream will finally come true when he runs out at the HFC Bank Stadium for their crucial Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The atmosphere is expected to be electric as Vunivalu’s family and fans eagerly anticipate the homecoming of their hero.

Vunivalu, a former rugby league superstar turned union winger, has expressed his excitement about playing in Fiji.

“Yeah feels special first time playing in front of my family, especially in Suva. So, once I saw the draw early in the season will be good playing in front of my family because I’m originally, grew up in Suva. So, looking forward to it.”

He jokingly said that earlier this week, he and the other Fijian players have been hustled by their families and friends for tickets to the match.

However, Vunivalu understands the Drua will provide a stern challenge.

He says the Drua who are sitting just outside the top eight, will be throwing everything they have at them in their pursuit of a quarterfinal spot.

“it’s going to be a tough game for whoever’s playing at home. So now we want to be the second team coming here. So we’ll have to tough it out on Saturday. So hopefully, get the win.”

For Vunivalu, the transition from rugby league to union has been a successful one.

Since joining the Reds earlier this year, he has made a significant impact with his blistering speed, powerful runs, and try-scoring ability.

Vunivalu alongside Filipo Daugunu, Peni Ravai and Seru Uru have been all named to start for the Reds when they meet the Drua at 4.35pm this Saturday.